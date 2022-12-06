News

Strikes: FG to amend law on varsities’ autonomy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

Following the numerous strikes in the Nigerian education sector, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was looking at how to amend relevant laws bordering on autonomy of universities in the country to ensure a stable academic calendar.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, yesterday in Abuja at an event organised by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to mark its 60th anniversary and the launch of Core Curriculum Minimum Academics Standards (CIMAS), expressed concerns over regular agitations and industrial actions by unions in the nation’s higher education institutions.

He said: “The most recent strike actions by the university-based unions have necessitated a revisit on the issues and scope of university autonomy by the government.

“This will lead to a review of the university autonomy laws to appropriately address funding, including staff remuneration, institutional governance, and administration, as well as issues relating to internally generated revenue.” Osinbajo lamented that the university system has cumulatively lost over 50 months from 1999 to date as a result of strikes by ASUU.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who commended NUC for its various success stories since its inception in 1962, said government alone cannot effectively fund education and called for support of all stakeholders.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, said from its humble beginning of regulating only a few universities in 1962, the Commission has grown to a new height and currently superintending 220 universities in the country that cut across federal, state and privately-owned institutions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NUJ, NAWOJ laud Ebonyi speaker for having woman as running mate

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday commended the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, for nominating a woman as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state. The state chapter of NAWOJ through its Chairperson, NkechinyereOginyihad last week […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

Nigeria to get 3.92m Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines July/August

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government has said a second consignment comprising 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines would be delivered to Nigeria between the end of July or early August, 2021, by the COVAX facility.   Confident of the second delivery, the country has yielded to requests by the citizenry and reopened vaccination of first doses […]
News Top Stories

Kaduna community to El-Rufai: We killed terrorists from Sudan, not herders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Development Union (BEPU) has disclosed that the two persons lynched in the area are not herders, but terrorist-mercenaries from Sudan.   The Emirate Union which released the Identity Card of one of the persons killed, explained: “Records available to them show that the lynched ‘herders’ were terrorist-mercenaries from the Republic of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica