Strikes: FG to amend law on varsities’ autonomy

Following the numerous strikes in the Nigerian education sector, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was looking at how to amend relevant laws bordering on autonomy of universities in the country to ensure a stable academic calendar.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, yesterday in Abuja at an event organised by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to mark its 60th anniversary and the launch of Core Curriculum Minimum Academics Standards (CIMAS), expressed concerns over regular agitations and industrial actions by unions in the nation’s higher education institutions.

He said: “The most recent strike actions by the university-based unions have necessitated a revisit on the issues and scope of university autonomy by the government.

“This will lead to a review of the university autonomy laws to appropriately address funding, including staff remuneration, institutional governance, and administration, as well as issues relating to internally generated revenue.” Osinbajo lamented that the university system has cumulatively lost over 50 months from 1999 to date as a result of strikes by ASUU.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who commended NUC for its various success stories since its inception in 1962, said government alone cannot effectively fund education and called for support of all stakeholders.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, said from its humble beginning of regulating only a few universities in 1962, the Commission has grown to a new height and currently superintending 220 universities in the country that cut across federal, state and privately-owned institutions.

