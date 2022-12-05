News

Strikes: FG to amend law on varsities autonomy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Following the numerous strikes in the Nigerian education sector, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was looking at how to amend relevant laws bordering on autonomy of universities in the country to ensure a stable academic calendar.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Monday in Abuja at an event organised by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to mark its 60th anniversary and the launch of Core Curriculum Minimum Academics Standards (CIMAS), expressed concerns over regular agitations and industrial actions by unions in the nation’s higher education institutions.

He said: “The most recent strike actions by the university-based unions have necessitated a revisit on the issues and scope of university autonomy by the government.

“This will lead to a review of the university autonomy laws to appropriately address funding, including staff remuneration, institutional governance, and administration, as well as issues relating to internally generated revenue.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

