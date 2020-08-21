News

Striking ISOPADEC workers deny ambushing Uzodinma with pistol, axes

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Embattled workers of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) have described as ridiculous, an allegation that members of the Commission who were protesting their three months of unpaid salaries had ‘ambushed’ Governor Hope Uzodinma with one locally made pistol. The workers said it was unthinkable that workers of the Commission who were struggling to feed would lie in wait to ambush the governor, armed with a locally made pistol and two axes, knowing full well that the governor had more than 50 security personnel in his convoy all armed with automatic assault rifles and trained for such confrontation.

Spokesperson of the workers, Mr. Chinedu Awuzie called for the release of 15 of their staff who have been remanded in prison custody for demanding to be paid their wages, insisting that the locally made pistol and other weapons were not recovered from any member of the Commission. “How could we have attacked the governor at Concorde area and still marched towards Government House in peaceful protest.

That will be stupid and suicidal,” Awuzie said. While stressing that the detained staff of the Commission were all innocent, he also disclosed that workers had also rejected 80 per cent initiated by the government without any justification or consultation just as it had already been reflected in their July 2020 salaries.

