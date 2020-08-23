Strive to be financially independent, CEHRD advises Bayelsa women

In a bid to pull Bayelsa women out of poverty, a non-governmental

organisation, known as Center for Environment, Human Rights and

Development (CEHRD), at the week encouraged the women to get themselves

empowered financially in order to fulfil their motherly roles as home builders. This charged was given to the participants of an empowerment summit organised by the NGO for women cooperatives in the state.

In his opening remarks, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, the coordinator

of CEHRD, said that the essence of the empowerment summit was to discuss with different stakeholders in the state on how the cooperative members can assess loans.

The loans when assessed, the Professor said, will transform the poverty

landscape of Bayelsa State into that of economic prosperity.

Prof. Zabbey said: “Because women are the key to prosperity. Women remain the core of households’ income, of care and nutrition of all families, we gathered here today to develop sustainable frame work

that will enable them to have asses to the necessary funds they need to start up business and to build on existing businesses.

Also speaking, David Vareba, Head of Human Rights and Governance of

CEHRD, stated that the local economy was being driven by women adding that the essence of the summit was to enable the women key into some existing empowerment programmes that exists.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mrs Joy Nedu thanked CEHRD for organising the summit and promised to take the message to her members at the grassroots level.

