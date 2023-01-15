Strive to be impartial, Jonathan advises judicial officers

News Top Stories

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has cautioned judicial officers to strive to be impartial and courageous in upholding the rule of law, noting that being impartial was significant in the delivery of justice in the country.
He also admonished the political class to allow the judiciary perform its constitutional functions, saying that the society is dynamic.
Speaking at the weekend during the book presentation/reception that climaxed the week-long activities marking the retirement of the Bayelsa State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, in Yenagoa, the former president acknowledged the critical role Justice Abiri played when she swore in the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, thus averting a constitutional crisis.
Jonathan said: “Today, we are celebrating our retiring Chief Judge because she has served meritoriously. In 2015, she left Bayelsa for Rivers to perform the swearing-in of the governor thereby averting anarchy. It appears that the judicial arm is more functional than the executive.”
“I advise politicians that while in office, let us not try to blackmail the judiciary because it is conservative. When we get political power, we get so blinded. Politicians should know that society is changing.”
In his remarks, the Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri, described Justice Abiri as a legal icon, who rendered unblemished and meritorious service in her three decades of legal practice, stating the state would still require her services due to her commitment and wealth of experience.
Chairman of the occasion and chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanikpekun (SAN), lauded Abiri as an elegant, brilliant and hardworking  OLALUYIjurist, who represents the very best in the legal profession.
Olanikpekun also commended the Diri administration for supporting the judiciary, expressing belief that in a few days, a substantive CJ would be appointed for the state judiciary.
Responding, Justice Abiri expressed appreciation, particularly to Governor Diri, for making her experience under his administration seamless, owing to the financial autonomy introduced as governor of the state.
She stressed that the state judiciary now executes quality projects without external supervision or stifling of funds.

 

News Top Stories

