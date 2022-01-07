News

Strive to unite all APC members, Sanwo-Olu tells Reconciliation C’ttee

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday tasked the All Progressives Congress National Reconciliation Committee to deploy wisdom, patience to resolve differences and strengthen the party’s unity in their assignment. Sanwo-Olu said given the party’s popularity, the committee would be meeting different people with different ideas and expectations, saying there is need for patience and wisdom to enable the party come together and resolve its issues collectively.

Speaking when the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Reconciliation Committee paid him a courtesy visit at his Marina Residence, Sanwo-Olu said the assignment and terms of reference of the committee speaks to the real essence of the constitution and the party politics. He said:”People might have different expectations and different ways in which things need to run in their various states.

“So, I believe that the assignment and terms of reference of the committee speaks to the real essence of the constitution and the real essence of party politics and participations that indeed we might have differences but in those differences we should be able to sit together.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hushpuppi: PSC okays IGP’s recommendation, suspends Kyari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended the Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari from exercising the powers and functions of his office, following the super cop’s indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on allegations bordering on money laundering.   Already, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has set up a […]
News

Imo goes tough on COVID-19 defaulters, illegal revenue collectors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Imo State government has warned those collecting revenue illegally on its behalf to desist forthwith or be confronted with the government law enforcement machinery. This is as the government saidithasbecomemandatory for every Imo citizen to wear a face mask or shield in a public placeorbearrestedandsentto jail for violating the Covid-19 protocol in the state. Rising […]
News Top Stories

96 firms bid for NNPC’s depots, pipelines, terminals’ contracts

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Ninety-six companies from various jurisdictions have indicated interest in undertaking the rehabilitation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC)’s downstream infrastructure ranging from critical pipelines to depots and terminals through the build, operate and transfer (BOT) financing model. The Corporation confirmed this yesterday at a virtual public bid opening exercise held at the NNPC Towers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica