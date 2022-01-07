Strive to unite all APC members, Sanwo-Olu tells Reconciliation C’ttee

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday tasked the All Progressives Congress National Reconciliation Committee to deploy wisdom, patience to resolve differences and strengthen the party’s unity in their assignment. Sanwo-Olu said given the party’s popularity, the committee would be meeting different people with different ideas and expectations, saying there is need for patience and wisdom to enable the party come together and resolve its issues collectively.

Speaking when the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Reconciliation Committee paid him a courtesy visit at his Marina Residence, Sanwo-Olu said the assignment and terms of reference of the committee speaks to the real essence of the constitution and the party politics. He said:”People might have different expectations and different ways in which things need to run in their various states.

“So, I believe that the assignment and terms of reference of the committee speaks to the real essence of the constitution and the real essence of party politics and participations that indeed we might have differences but in those differences we should be able to sit together.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...