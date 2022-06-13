…Stronger Nigeria a parody, says Okowa

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said the June 12 junta has become a parody for Nigerians to elect people-oriented persons into positions of governance, to unite and build a stronger Nigeria. June 12 has been declared as an annual public holiday by the Federal Government to commemorate the annulled presidential election of 1993.

The governor, in his Democracy Day message in Asaba, yesterday, urged Nigerians as individuals and groups to be committed – in comthe forthcoming 2023 general election – to a better Nigeria project.

He said, as citizens of Nigeria, June 12 should serve as a reminder of the journey that must bring us closer to establishing freer, fairer and more transparent elections. “It is a reminder of the sacrifices of countless of our past heroes, the struggles of millions of our citizens and an acknowledgment of all our efforts to build a secure, united and more prosperous nation.”

The governor said as the citizens mark the milestone they should not jettison the roles they have to play in building a stronger Nigeria to create a better country as encapsulatedinthe“Stronger- Delta” pursuit.

