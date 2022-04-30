News

Strongmas group targets 18 months completion of multi-million luxury apartment

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Strongmas Residence Development held a groundbreaking ceremony to unveil to stakeholders and investors their latest multi – million project in Lekki Phase one, Lagos, called ‘The Omini’. Speaking on the project, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Strongmas Residence Development, Michael Shobukola, explained that in Strongmas Company, integrity is their currency.

The company has delivered in other projects they have done and are confident that The Omini project will be successful as well. “We at Strongmas company, we puts luxury first in any project they we set out for and so we want to use the Omini project to restore the premium environment, Lekki Phase One, is known for. “The groundbreaking means the beginning of the project and we are projecting to finish this building in 18 months. We have done this before and we delivered before 12 months, we will deliver again. In the capital market like this One, integrity is the currency you have. For people to believe in you, integrity is your currency.”

Explaining further why they chose Lekki Phase One, Shobukola said that they chose the location for the premium environment it is known for. He believed that few situations have been tearing the premium quality away from Lekki, but their Omini project will restore its glory and project Lekki and Nigeria to the world. “We want people that love quality to invest with us because the prize for quality is much cheaper than substandard. The price you pay for doing substandard building costs more than quality. Substandard can cost life, peace of mind. This is why we do not compromise on our standard. We are giving people peace of mind, luxury at its best with this project,” he said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC Caretaker Committe members meet Tinubu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a move to pacify aggrieved chieftains of the party, members of Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday visited the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address the teething issues that have threatened the existence of the party. The Committee members led by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman and […]
News

The big losers

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

FELIX NWANERI reports on the big losers of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State   Adams Oshiomhole   A former labour leader turned politician, Oshiomhole was president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and it is on record that he led several industrial actions against anti-peoples’ policies by previous governments.   Among his feats in […]
News

Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi for his development strides

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The people of Obukpa in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have commended the untiring zeal and steadfastness of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in transforming the state despite various economic, security and public health challenges confronting the nation. The people said they were delighted that the governor had prudently deployed the lean resources of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica