Strongmas group targets 18 months completion of multi-million luxury apartment

Strongmas Residence Development held a groundbreaking ceremony to unveil to stakeholders and investors their latest multi – million project in Lekki Phase one, Lagos, called ‘The Omini’. Speaking on the project, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Strongmas Residence Development, Michael Shobukola, explained that in Strongmas Company, integrity is their currency.

The company has delivered in other projects they have done and are confident that The Omini project will be successful as well. “We at Strongmas company, we puts luxury first in any project they we set out for and so we want to use the Omini project to restore the premium environment, Lekki Phase One, is known for. “The groundbreaking means the beginning of the project and we are projecting to finish this building in 18 months. We have done this before and we delivered before 12 months, we will deliver again. In the capital market like this One, integrity is the currency you have. For people to believe in you, integrity is your currency.”

Explaining further why they chose Lekki Phase One, Shobukola said that they chose the location for the premium environment it is known for. He believed that few situations have been tearing the premium quality away from Lekki, but their Omini project will restore its glory and project Lekki and Nigeria to the world. “We want people that love quality to invest with us because the prize for quality is much cheaper than substandard. The price you pay for doing substandard building costs more than quality. Substandard can cost life, peace of mind. This is why we do not compromise on our standard. We are giving people peace of mind, luxury at its best with this project,” he said

