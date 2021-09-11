Stubborn Rohr and Eagles’ stability

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, is a very stubborn coach and so far he has been lucky with his ‘gambling’ decisions on the senior national team. With six points from two games, Eagles are already on course to top Group C and are in forefront for the last qualifying round in which all the group leaders will meet one another. Over the years, many followers of the game have raised questions over the ‘so-called’ building process in the Super Eagles. During the week, the Eagles engaged Cape Verde in a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in Mindelo and it was a tough encounter in which 10 regular players were not part of the team.

Players based in the United Kingdom were ruled out because they were barred from the ‘red list’ countries, which included Cape Verde. Eight players were ruled out due to this COVID-19 issue while Samuel Kalu and Tyrone Ebuehi were ruled out for testing positive also to COVID-19 just 24 hours to the match. Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun, William Troost Ekong, Iheanacho, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo and Ola Aina were ruled out. However, the make-shift Eagles showed resilience and determination to grab the three points at stake to maintain a firm grip on top of Group C with Liberia second with three points after beating CAR 1-0. In Mindelo, Dylan dos Santos shot Cape Verde in front after 19 minutes when he slipped behind the Eagles’ rearguard and slammed a rocket of a shot past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Osimhen got the leveller for Eagles after pouncing on a rebound off keeper’s effort to avert an own goal which eventually came from another player in the 79th minute to guarantee the maximum points for Nigeria.

The starting lineup of Rohr was a true testimony of the coach’s stubborn nature in the discharge of his duties. Iwobi, Etebo and Aribo were not on the cards for the match, yet Rohr left Henry Onyekuru on the bench till late in the second half. Onyekuru should have started the match in Mindelo. Before this round of matches, it was obvious some players would not make it to Cape Verde, it was however strange that stand-in midfielders like John Ogu and Mikel Agu who have been part of the team over the years were not invited rather, other players came up with Kingsley Micheal, Chidera Ejuke and Innocent Bonke earning their first caps respectively. Of course the midfield was flat and the defence exposed in the encounter. It was also strange to see Ahmed Musa in the starting line-up when Paul Onuachu and Onyekuru were on the bench. Rohr said that the two matches were won under tough circumstances. “We played two different matches with two different teams and it was very difficult.

The results were so good because we are in a good position to finish as group winners. The players gave their best and I am particularly happy with those who stepped up for the players who were not in Mindelo,” he said. The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, also expressed delight over the victory recorded in Mindelo and the six points garnered in two games.

“That was what I call a fighting performance. That is the universally-acknowledged ‘Nigerian spirit.’ That is the attitude of champions. The pitch was not the best; the weather was not the ideal, but they remained focused on the big picture to get the result,” Pinnick said. It might be strange but it is important to stress that even in victory, Rohr is still not convincing. The Nations Cup is coming up early next year and the Nigerian team lacks cohesion till date. An Onuachu who bangs in goals regularly at Genk in Belgium should be in the Eagles starting line up with Osimhen.

It’s all about style. One can recall Samson Siasia/Rashidi Yekini partnership and Daniel Amokachi/Yekini partnership. To stick with only Osimhen as the lone striker is not good enough. Rohr must think out of the box to get the best players involved in the starting role for Eagles. An honest reflection on the two games won will clearly show that it was not due to tactics or dexterity of the team but rather the individual skills and determination of the players to excel. The Eagles are currently hot and can rule Africa easily and compete against the best teams in the world but it has to be with a right thinking manager with modern knowledge of the game and not Rohr.

