Stubborn Rohr and free-scoring Eagles’ stars

As the crucial back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Squirrels of Benin and Crocodiles of Lesotho draw near, events unfolding have further demonstrated the deficiency of the Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr. Shortly after Rohr released his list for the qualifying games, there were ‘ripples’ over the exclusion of Genk striker, Paul Onuachu, who was only named as a standby but failed to make the 24-man list. Many other issues came up including the call-up of skipper Ahmed Musa for the games.

Repeatedly, Rohr explained that Musa could not play a part in the two games but no doubt, he has taken the place of another promising player. During the week, Samuel Kalu was ruled out of the games and it was a shock that Rohr opted to bring on Henry Onyekuru as replacement. People argue that this was a like-forlike change but I totally disagree because any change in the forward line should have been enough for Onuachu to come in. Rohr is so stubborn with his decisions and people’s opinion means nothing to him.

However, 24 hours after, Moses Simon was also ruled out by Nantes and Onuachu was listed as replacement. It is a shame that Onuachu got to the team from the standby position. It is also clear that the player is not in his plans in anyway.

I pray he gives the Belgium-based striker little time and also hope the guy utilizes it 100 per cent. If Rohr cannot help him, Onuachu should talk to his mates on how best to feed him with the ball. It is so strange that with 27 goals scored this season, Rohr has no plans on how to make use of this talent just as the 12 goals scored by Simy Nwankwo for Crotone is nothing to the German tactician. The bright side of the build-up for the two games against Benin Republic and Lesotho is the current form of many Nigerian players in Europe. Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi has been very consistent in the middle for the Bernard Rogers side with good interceptions, tackles and also precise passes that led to goals.

In the past two games for the team, he assisted compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho twice to hit target. Iheanacho recorded a hat-trick last week when Leicester City defeated Sheffield United 5-0 in the English Premier League tie to keep the team’s top-four aspirations alive. In France, Moses Simon scored the winner as his team, Nantes, defeated PSG 2-1 in an away encounter. Simy Nwankwo also recorded a brace in the colours of newly promoted Serie A side, Crotone. Red-hot Onuachu, in the Belgian Cup tie against Anderlecht recorded his 27th goal of the season in Genk’s 2-1 win. These are positive signs that the players are ready to deliver the ticket for Nigeria but the March 27 encounter against Benin is the most crucial. The neighbours are always tough nuts for the Eagles any day.

Outright win should be the desired target of Rohr and his technical crew. Rohr should bring out a plan that will suit the players he invited and ensure the three points are won. Iheanacho for example is doing well with Leicester but not as top striker. His combination with top man, Jamie Vardy, has been fantastic. In the match against Shefield United, Vardy assisted two of Iheanacho’s three goals. Rohr will have to adopt the twin strike partnership upfront to get the best from the former Manchester City player. Ndidi is a sure bet for the midfield role without injury but who are those to work with him by intercepting passes, shielding the defence and also getting quality passes upfront for the strikers. Alex Iwobi has been a consistent player in the Eagles and he is also not doing badly under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Iwobi is expected to help in the middle and also boost the flanks to provide the openings to the goal poachers. Overall, Nigerians are so excited about the current form of the Eagles stars and Rohr has a tough task to make this count in the forthcoming matches The effect of COVID-19, which ruled out Simon will further show the stubbornness in Rohr since he does not want home-based players. As things are now, more domestic league players might still be needed because many other players will pull out because FIFA is backing the clubs this time to keep the players rather than expose them to contact the deadly virus ravaging the world.

