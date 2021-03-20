Sports

Stubborn Rohr and free-scoring Eagles’ stars

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

As the crucial back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Squirrels of Benin and Crocodiles of Lesotho draw near, events unfolding have further demonstrated the deficiency of the Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr. Shortly after Rohr released his list for the qualifying games, there were ‘ripples’ over the exclusion of Genk striker, Paul Onuachu, who was only named as a standby but failed to make the 24-man list. Many other issues came up including the call-up of skipper Ahmed Musa for the games.

Repeatedly, Rohr explained that Musa could not play a part in the two games but no doubt, he has taken the place of another promising player. During the week, Samuel Kalu was ruled out of the games and it was a shock that Rohr opted to bring on Henry Onyekuru as replacement. People argue that this was a like-forlike change but I totally disagree because any change in the forward line should have been enough for Onuachu to come in. Rohr is so stubborn with his decisions and people’s opinion means nothing to him.

However, 24 hours after, Moses Simon was also ruled out by Nantes and Onuachu was listed as replacement. It is a shame that Onuachu got to the team from the standby position. It is also clear that the player is not in his plans in anyway.

I pray he gives the Belgium-based striker little time and also hope the guy utilizes it 100 per cent. If Rohr cannot help him, Onuachu should talk to his mates on how best to feed him with the ball. It is so strange that with 27 goals scored this season, Rohr has no plans on how to make use of this talent just as the 12 goals scored by Simy Nwankwo for Crotone is nothing to the German tactician. The bright side of the build-up for the two games against Benin Republic and Lesotho is the current form of many Nigerian players in Europe. Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi has been very consistent in the middle for the Bernard Rogers side with good interceptions, tackles and also precise passes that led to goals.

In the past two games for the team, he assisted compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho twice to hit target. Iheanacho recorded a hat-trick last week when Leicester City defeated Sheffield United 5-0 in the English Premier League tie to keep the team’s top-four aspirations alive. In France, Moses Simon scored the winner as his team, Nantes, defeated PSG 2-1 in an away encounter. Simy Nwankwo also recorded a brace in the colours of newly promoted Serie A side, Crotone. Red-hot Onuachu, in the Belgian Cup tie against Anderlecht recorded his 27th goal of the season in Genk’s 2-1 win. These are positive signs that the players are ready to deliver the ticket for Nigeria but the March 27 encounter against Benin is the most crucial. The neighbours are always tough nuts for the Eagles any day.

Outright win should be the desired target of Rohr and his technical crew. Rohr should bring out a plan that will suit the players he invited and ensure the three points are won. Iheanacho for example is doing well with Leicester but not as top striker. His combination with top man, Jamie Vardy, has been fantastic. In the match against Shefield United, Vardy assisted two of Iheanacho’s three goals. Rohr will have to adopt the twin strike partnership upfront to get the best from the former Manchester City player. Ndidi is a sure bet for the midfield role without injury but who are those to work with him by intercepting passes, shielding the defence and also getting quality passes upfront for the strikers. Alex Iwobi has been a consistent player in the Eagles and he is also not doing badly under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Iwobi is expected to help in the middle and also boost the flanks to provide the openings to the goal poachers. Overall, Nigerians are so excited about the current form of the Eagles stars and Rohr has a tough task to make this count in the forthcoming matches The effect of COVID-19, which ruled out Simon will further show the stubbornness in Rohr since he does not want home-based players. As things are now, more domestic league players might still be needed because many other players will pull out because FIFA is backing the clubs this time to keep the players rather than expose them to contact the deadly virus ravaging the world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Wenger: Mbappe could have joined Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsene Wenger has revealed that Kylian Mbappe could have signed for Arsenal on a free during his time in north London. Mbappe has been talked about as a long-term successor to Lionel Messi in the pantheon of footballing greats after his exhilarating hat-trick on Tuesday night, reports Sky Sports. The 22-year-old, whose contract at […]
Sports

Australian Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations

Posted on Author Reporter

  After a three-week delay, a massive logistical mission and a handful of health scares, a very different Australian Open gets underway on Monday with pandemic protocols providing a backdrop of caution to the action on court. Serena Williams begins her latest campaign to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on Day One while […]
Sports

Atletico terminate Diego Costa’s contract

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Goal reported at the start of the week that Costa had informed Atletico officials of his desire to leave the club six months before the expiration of his contract.   The 32-year-old cited personal reasons for wanting to leave Wanda Metropolitano after being excused from training, having also made it clear that he had no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica