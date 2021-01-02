Metro & Crime

Student accuses Ogun commissioner of sexual harassment

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Comment(0)

*Commissioner: ‘It’s political blackmail’

A 16-year-old secondary school student, Barakat Mayowa Melojuekun Saturday accused the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun of sexual harassment.

Barakat, who is a student of Victory Model College, in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, made the allegation in a video posted on Facebook on Saturday.

According to her, the incident happened on December 31, 2020.

The teenager alleged that Abudu-Balogun, who was member of the House of Representatives, conniving with her uncle and a teacher lured her to the commissioner’s residence at Ita Otu, Ogun Waterside LGA.

She said she was lured to the commissioner’s house on the pretence that Abudu-Balogun would assist her in securing a job as computer operator.

Narrating her ordeal, she said: “On getting to Honourable Abudu’s house at Ita Otu, he said I should sit down inside the car that I must not get down. Then a lady, named Mariam Eniola from Ita Out came to take me to one living room. Then Mr. Austin entered and asked, why did I not pick my phone yesterday, I answered that I was not with my phone, he said okay, then took me to a room inside the Honourable’s house.

“The Honourable then came in and Mr. Austin (a teacher) went out. Honourable Abudu locked the door instantly and put the key in his pocket. So he moved closer to me and asked the name of my school; he said how much is my school fees and I told him that it is N30,000; he asked me the person paying my school fees, I told him that it is my dad. He said okay that one is small thing. He said do I plan to start a business, I said no, that I want to go to a higher institution first.

“He said how much would I need, I said any amount; he said I should state an amount, I said any amount.

“He moved closer to me and he touched my breast; I moved away that he should not touch my breast, he asked me that won’t I cooperate, I said why I will cooperate. Then he started pressing (fondling) my breast and my body; I was struggling to free myself from him. Then he started reciting some incantation and wanted to place his hands on my head, I moved my head and said he should not touch my head. He wanted to force me inside the bathroom, then I started shouting.

“Because people are around his compound and he did not want them to know what was happening, he left me; he gave me N2000 for transport and asked me to leave; I rejected the money; he said if I don’t accept the money, he won’t let go of me. So I collected the money and he opened the door.

“He then told Mr. Austin to take me to our house.

“This has never happened to me in my life.”

But in a swift reaction, the commissioner, in a statement personally signed, described the allegation as “political blackmail” by those he called his “adversaries.”

He said: “On this said day, the girl was brought to my house by one of my loyalists who is her uncle, to assist her get a job as a Computer Operator at the ICT Centre I facilitated while I was serving as a member of House of Representatives years back which has been moribund but I am about to rehabilitate in order to empower more youths in our local government.

“I met her at my sitting room for few minutes where many of my loyalists are, people that came to visit me for the New Year. I chatted with the lady for few minutes and as part of my usual gesture, I gave her some amount of money for her transportation.

“A day after, I was informed by some people that I have been alleged to have attempted to sexually harass the girl and I should invite the family for a meeting so as to settle the matter amicably. It was after my refusal to yield to their threats that they went ahead to make a teleguided video leading the lady on what to say to implicate me. This is purely a political blackmail by my adversaries.

“Let me state emphatically that I never attempted to sexually harass anyone.”

Our correspondent learnt that Police have commenced investigation into the allegations against the commissioner.

Our correspondent sighted an invitation letter sent to the Commissioner to report to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Abigi, in respect to the allegations against.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi while confirming commencement of the probe, in a Whatsapp post, on Saturday, said: “The case is presently being investigated by the Area commander, Ogbere. The outcome will be made public.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Coronavirus: Kwara’s test centre operational soon, says govt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

*State explains COVID-19 data Kwara State now has a coronavirus testing centre which would be fully operational very soon, just as the state government commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its support and the health workers for their immeasurable sacrifice. Noting that lack of a testing centre had been a major setback, […]
Metro & Crime

We’re poised to stop railway property vandalism –CP

Posted on Author Stanley Ihedigbo

Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Eboka Friday, has said that the days of vandalism of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC)’s property were over. The commissioner warned vandals and other criminally-minded individuals to desist from vandalising rail property. Addressing journalists in Lagos, Friday said criminals who specialised in railway property vandalism to stay away because men […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Policeman, civilians killed in Lagos

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

Three stations burnt, looted   Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew   L agos metropolis was literally set on fire yesterday when thugs engaged #EndSARS protesters in a free-for-all. This led to imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Lagos State by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The hoodlums set Orile Police Station on fire and reportedly stabbed a policeman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica