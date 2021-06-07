Metro & Crime

Student dies as hostel building collapses in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola Comment(0)

A student, Harka Yinasinma, of the Government Secondary School, Numan in Adamawa State died when a dilapidated building collapsed in the school.

 

Several other students reportedly escaped death when the distressed building caved in. Sources said despite being distressed, the school authorities allowed several students to be sleeping in the building.

 

A student, who refused to give his name, said what would have turned to a serious disaster was averted as most of the students in the hostel were awake when the building collapsed during a heavy windstorm.

 

He said: “But one student, who was not so lucky because he was sleeping at the time, was crushed to death. “I can tell you that the hostel housing the students was not even fit to house animals. Those buildings are a time bomb waiting to explode.

 

“We are lucky only one life was lost. Even at that, life is precious and we should not toil with anybody’s life. If the students were all sleeping, the whole state would have been in a state of mourning by now.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police recover 5 AK-47 rifles stolen by constable from MOPOL armoury

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Five stolen AK-47 rifles have been recovered from a police constable, Shedrack Aleke Igwe working in the armoury section of MOPOL Base 28, Umuahia, Abia State. Igwe was reported to have carted away the riffles with the help of others unnoticed. Igwe hails from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. He committed the act […]
Metro & Crime

Four land grabbers arrested for killing two in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have arrested four suspected land grabbers, who allegedly attacked Babaode- Onibuku community in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The hoodlums had on Wednesday attacked the village and allegedly shot two people dead while injuring several others. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed the arrest in a […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Group wants issues leading to protest addressed

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Middle Belt Advancement Project, (MiDBAP), has called on the Federal Government to to take proactive steps to address the issues that led to the protests which degenerated into violence and looting of public and private properties. National Coordinator of MiDBAP, Idoko, Benedict, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica