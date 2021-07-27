Student drowns in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Tragedy struck in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Monday as a student of Junior Secondary School, Gbagba, drowned in Gbagba River.

The deceased, whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was said to have gone to the river with his friends to swim.

An eyewitness, who was within the vicinity of the river, said the other students fled immediately they discovered that their friend had drowned.

The man, who identified himself simply as ‘Mutiu’ said: “We saw no fewer than six of the Gbagba Secondary School students at the river; suddenly we heard a loud screaming, upon rushing down, we discovered that one of the students had drowned.

“Before we could rescue him, he had already died and we saw wounds on his head which suggested that the deceased hit his head on the rock in the process.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the state’s Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said someone called to inform him about the incident in the afternoon.

He, however, said that no official report had been made on the incident, adding that the police would get to the root of the unfortunate incident.

