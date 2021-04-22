Student: How gunmen killed porter, abducted students at Kaduna varsit

…abductors demand N800m ransom

At least, one staff identified as a porter has been killed and several students abducted when bandits in their numbers invaded the Greenfield University in Kaduna State. The abduction took place at about 8:45 on Tuesday night. The Greenfield University is located at Kasarami village, off the Kaduna- Abuja Expressway in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Chikun Local Government Area is one of the worst hit areas by banditry, killing and kidnapping in the state.

The gunmen, it was gathered, were said to have invaded the school premises and started shooting sporadically at anything in sight and, in the process, killed a staff of the institution. Narrating his experience, one of the students who spoke with newsmen at the camp of the soldiers of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) along the Kaduna-Abuja highway where the students were taking refuge after the invasion, said: “The matron in charge of the female hostel was among those that were abducted alongside other students, mainly girls.”

The student, whose parent will not want his name mentioned, said the bandits came from different directions and descended on the students’ hostel. He said: “The bandits are young boys, not more than the ages of 17-25 years but were very armed. They were carrying different types of guns. They came in shooting into the air. They also hit and beat some of the students, inflicting injuries on them.

“They shot and killed our porter and went away with some of our fellow students, but I don’t know the specific number, but I know they are mostly girls, including the matron. “The porter was shot when he was trying to close the door against the bandits as they struggled to find their way inside.” In the same vein, the Registrar of the institution, Bashir Muhammad, who was also at the Operation Thunder Strike camp, said he would not speak on the incident.

He, however, assured that the school management will speak on the matter on or before Friday when details of what transpired may have been ascertained. Sources at the institution also hinted that some of the parents have been contacted to pay a ransom of an unspecified amount.

When confronted, the Registrar of the institution did not deny or confirm the demand for ransom. Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government and the state police command have confirmed the incident. The state government also said in a statement that they were yet to determine the actual number of students kidnapped by the bandits. On his part, Muhammad Jalige, spokesman for the state police command, said: “There was an attack yesterday in Greenfield University along the Kaduna-Abuja road around 20:15 hours.

“Some students were abducted, but for now, I am not in a position to say how many students were abducted.” On his part, the Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, in a statement issued after the attack, said: “Last night, the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs received distress calls of an attack by armed bandits on the Greenfield University, situated at Kasarami, off the Kaduna- Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and other operatives swiftly moved to the location and the armed bandits retreated. “After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university Paul Ude Okafor, was confirmed to have been killed by the armed bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped. “The security operatives took custody of the remaining students who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon today, (April 21, 2021). The actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records. “Troops and other security operatives are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments.”. Similarly, the latest attack came as efforts are still on-going to rescue the remaining students abducted by gunmen from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the abduction. He said: “There was an attack yesterday (Tuesday) in Greenfield University along the Kaduna-Abuja Road about 8.15pm. “Some students were abducted, but for now, I am not in a position to say how many students were abducted.” Meanwhile, kidnappers of the students of Green Field University Kaduna has contacted families of the victims, demanding the sum of N800 million ransom for their release. A family source, however, said over 20 students were abducted when the bandits in their numbers invaded the university.

The university and the state government were yet to come out with the official figure of how many students were kidnapped. Negotiations is already said to be ongoing between the kidnappers and some family members. “They asking for the payment of N800 million,” the source said. According to the source, the kidnappers have been beating the abducted students insisting if the ransom is not paid as soon as possible, they will kill all of them.

