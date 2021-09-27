Metro & Crime

Student killed, 2 others injured in Ogun classroom collapse

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A student of Nazareth High School, Imeko, Ogun State, Muinat Ilebiyi has died after a classroom building collapsed on her and two other girls. New Telegraph gathered that the building suddenly fell on the three students, killing Ilebiyi immediately.

 

It was further gathered that the two other students who were caught under the rubble sustained injuries.

 

The Councilor of Imeko Ward, Hon. Samuel Sunday Ojoawo, who confirmed this to journalists yesterday, said the injured students were taken to hospital for treatment, adding that the deceased had been buried according to Islamic  rites on Thursday.

 

According to the Councilor, one of the two survivors of the incident sustained minor injuries, while the other was responding to treatment at the hospital “The incident is highly disheartening and pathetic. Three girls were involved in the incident, one died and two injured. One of the injured two victims sustained very minor injuries.

 

The other one was taken to the hospital. I went there and she is responding to treatment. She is better now,” Ojaowo said. He added that the current administration in Imeko-Afon Local Government had ordered the total demolition of the building involved.

 

“The new administra-tion in Imeko-Afon Local Government is trying to take necessary actions. My Executive Chairman has ordered that they should demolish the building. Necessary action has been taken by the new administration of our local government,” he added.

 

When contacted, the Chairman of Imeko-Afon, Hon. Yahaya Fadipe, declined comments, saying he was not around when the incident happened. Fadipe refused to comment on the incident, maintaining that he was not the principal of the school.

 

His words: “Until I know the person I’m talking to, I can’t talk anything on the phone. I am not the principal of the school. I was not around when the incident happened. So, I can’t say anything much about it.”

