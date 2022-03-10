Student killed, two injured during school’s inter-house sports in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A student of Agolo High School Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday evening lost his life after he was shot by yet-to-be identified persons.

The incident was said to have occurred during the inter-house sports the school.

With the cause of the violence yet unknown as of press time, it was gathered that there were sporadic gunshots from some suspected thugs while the event was ongoing.

The violence was said to have ended the event where two students were also injured.

According to an eyewitness: “Everything was going on smoothly but suddenly some thugs appeared from nowhere and started shooting sporadically.

“A stray bullet hit a boy, killing him while two others were seriously wounded but they were rushed to the hospital.

“After the unfortunate incident there was panic and apprehension in Ikare Akoko as parents were running helter skelter to check their wards. That was how the event ended on a sad note.”

The Divisional Police Officer in Ikare-Akoko, Olatujoye Akinwande, who confirmed the incident, said the dead student has been deposited at a mortuary while the those sustained injuries were taken to hospital.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, also confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced into the matter.

While disclosing that no arrest had been made, Odunlami, said: “We learnt that some people were shooting during the inter-house sports and a nine-year-old boy was killed in the process while two others were injured.

“We have drafted our men to the scene to restore peace in the area while investigation had commenced.”

