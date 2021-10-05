Student leaders pledge to prioritise colleagues’ welfare

Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA The newly elected leaders of the Students’ Union of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, have pledged that his administration would prioritize students’ welfare, as well as open to fresh ideas that would foster peace and unity among the students.

It’s President, Chukwuma Ogochukwu made the pledge during the swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Senator Anyim Pius Anyim Auditorium of the university.

The oath of allegiance was administered on the union leaders, who were elected in July by His Worship, Emmanuel Etiaba. Ogochukwu thanked the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe; the Dean, Students’ Affairs, Prof. Marc Ogbuagu; and the Chief Security Officer, Mr. Alex Okafor for their roles in ensuring a hitch-free election.

The president also lauded the Vice-Chancellor for introducing electronic voting for the first time in the history of the university, which he noted greatly boosted the integrity of the electioneering process.

Earlier, the outgone President of the union, Chinenye Mildred Uchechukwu reeled out the achievements of her administration and thanked the university management for the support.

But, in his remarks, the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Iwe, insisted that his administration would not tolerate any form of immorality or corruption by the student leaders, saying that any student the owes the union would pay before being certified as a student or an alumnus of the university.

He further appealed to the newly sworn in union officials to be transparent, diligent and law-abiding in the discharge of their duties.

