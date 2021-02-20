Arts & Entertainments

Student shoots teacher for asking her to cut coloured hair

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A student of Government Secondary School in Ikot Ewa, Cross River State, has been reportedly caught with a local gun with which she wants to shoot a teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair. According to reports, the student who was asked by her teacher to cut her coloured hair was angered by this, hence showing up at school with a locally manufactured gun.

A Twitter user, @ValiantNig who shared the story took to the micro-blogging platform on Thursady and wrote “A student of Govt Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, Cross Rivers State went to school with a gun to shoot her teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair”. However, as at the time of filing this report, it has not been ascertained how she got the locally manufactured gun.

