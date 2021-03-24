Metro & Crime

Student: Why I beheaded my rival, video recorded it

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

A 27-year-old student of the Nigeria Maritime Academy, Oron, Akwa- Ibom State, Okonkwo Nzubechukwu, who proudly identified himself as a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, has narrated how he beheaded his rival in Aba, Abia State and then calmly video recorded the incident. Nzubechukwu confessed to beheading Ugochukwu Igwilo and circulating it on social media until it went viral.

 

He was arrested alongside Prince Kalu, who is also a member of the same cult group. The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT), headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

 

The fall of Nzubechukwu began after members of an eight man-gang of robbers, who specialised in robbing and killing Point of Sales (POS) operators in the state, were arrested. During interrogation, the suspected robbers disclosed that Nzubechukwu was their member and that he beheaded a rival group member, Igwilo.

 

After beheading Igwilo, the suspect also cut off his legs, arms and genitals. These parts were then taken to a native doctor, who promised to prepare charms to protect Nzubechukwu and his members from police arrest and rival groups.

Nzubechukwu said he joined the Vikings in 2013, through a man identified as ‘Mr. Virus’.

 

He said: “I was the head of the confraternity in Aba in 2015 and I ruled for six months. During my reign, we had three guns. Ugochukwu Igwilo was a member of Black Axe Confraternity.

 

There was a cult war in Aba in  2020 and Ugochukwu killed one of our members, Lampard. It was reported on our WhatsApp group. Ugochukwu attacked    Lampard in his compound in Umuchichi, around Osisioma area of Aba and butchered him.

Before then, Ugochukwu had also attempted to kill me, but I escaped. Ugochukwu was the former head of the Black Axe group in Aba.” Nzubechukwu added that on March 6, 2021, Igwilo came to where they were playing football, but he and his members outnumbered and overpowered him. They then marched him at gunpoint into the bush.

 

He said: “While we were moving into the bush, he attempted to escape, but Otiko, a member of our group, went after him and broke his head with a big stick. I then shot him with the locally made gun and he died at the spot.

 

“We dragged his body to our Island, which is not far from the bush. I cut off his head and video recorded it. I sent the video to our WhatsApp group and from there it went viral.

 

I also  presented the head to our members, who were not on ground when we killed Ugochukwu. It was Spiritual and Otiko, who removed his body parts and took them to a native doctor at Ogbor Hill, Ahia Afor village.” The suspect added that the native doctor compelled the members to pound the head in a mortar, and while that was going on, the native doctor made incantations.

 

He said: “The charm was to prevent the police from arresting us, but it failed us. It was after the video went viral that our member, More-Light, was arrested over the POS robbery.

 

More-Light told police that he was part of the group that beheaded Ugochukwu.” The suspect, who said that his dream was to become an engineer, added that his greatest regret following his arrest, “is that someone else will be sleeping with my girlfriend”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Jealous married man sets self, girlfriend ablaze in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi and Muhammad Kabir, Kano

…as 16-year-old house help commits suicide in Kano A 40-year-old man Sunday set himself and his girlfriend ablaze in his bedroom at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The man whose identity was not disclosed had locked his girlfriend in the room and then went to buy fuel which he poured on himself […]
Metro & Crime

We’re poised to stop railway property vandalism –CP

Posted on Author Stanley Ihedigbo

Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Eboka Friday, has said that the days of vandalism of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC)’s property were over. The commissioner warned vandals and other criminally-minded individuals to desist from vandalising rail property. Addressing journalists in Lagos, Friday said criminals who specialised in railway property vandalism to stay away because men […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kwara Gov dissolves cabinet, thanks ex-members

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has dissolved his cabinet with effect from December 31, 2020. A statement issued midnight Sunday by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said: “His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica