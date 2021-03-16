Education

Students’ abduction: NANS threatens to shutdown tertiary institutions in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State Chapter Tuesday threatened to shut down all tertiary institutions of learning in the state if the government fails to rescue two female university students abducted on Sunday night in the state.
The students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro Campus, Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of state were abducted by gunmen in front of their hostel.
The victims are: Adeyemo Oluwaseun Precious, 300 level student of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Oyefule Oluwatosin Abisola also a 300 level, Agricultural Economics.
The gunmen had demanded N50 million ransom from the families of the victims.
But, the students’ umbrella body in the state has condemned the abduction, describing it as unfortunate.
The Chairman of the NAN, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon at a press conference held in Abeokuta Tuesday, lamented the spate of kidnappings of schools children across the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “instantly crush the menace” and ensure the safe release of all abducted students in the country.
He said, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies were not enough actions to protect the lives of students in the country, alleging that the police “have been recalcitrant in coming to the aids of Nigerian students as various distress calls from our constituency have fallen on deaf ears”.

