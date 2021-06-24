Students’ abduction: Vulnerability level of schools high – NSCDC CG

Amid cases of abduction of students in parts of the country, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that the vulnerability level of schools remained high. Commandant-General (CG) of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, raised the concern, Wednesday, while briefing Corps personnel at the National Headquarters in Abuja, on his policies and programmes geared towards re-energising the service.

The alert is coming against the backdrop of cases of abduction of students of secondary and tertiary institutions in Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, as well as Kebbi states. According to Audi, the vulnerability state of schools was fallout of data obtained from a survey he conducted. He, however, assured that the said data will serve as a veritable tool for the Corps to implement a robust security strategy aimed at protecting students and teachers alike. A statement by the Corps’ Director, Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, quoted the CG as saying that the service was collaborating with the Ministry of Education, to ensure the success of the safe schools initiative. It added that as a consequence, Audi has directed all commandants across the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to immediately establish Female Squads.

“This is a very serious assignment and there is a need for effective execution across the board. “I shall ensure effective deployment of personnel to protectour schoolsand restore the confidence of students, teachersandparentsalike; the glory of our educational system must be restored because upon this lies the future of this country,” the CG said. Meanwhile, the CG has pledged to prioritise the welfare of personnel, as part of measures to boost morale for effective service delivery.

