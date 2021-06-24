News

Students’ abduction: Vulnerability level of schools high – NSCDC CG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Amid cases of abduction of students in parts of the country, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that the vulnerability level of schools remained high. Commandant-General (CG) of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, raised the concern, Wednesday, while briefing Corps personnel at the National Headquarters in Abuja, on his policies and programmes geared towards re-energising the service.

The alert is coming against the backdrop of cases of abduction of students of secondary and tertiary institutions in Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, as well as Kebbi states. According to Audi, the vulnerability state of schools was fallout of data obtained from a survey he conducted. He, however, assured that the said data will serve as a veritable tool for the Corps to implement a robust security strategy aimed at protecting students and teachers alike. A statement by the Corps’ Director, Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, quoted the CG as saying that the service was collaborating with the Ministry of Education, to ensure the success of the safe schools initiative. It added that as a consequence, Audi has directed all commandants across the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to immediately establish Female Squads.

“This is a very serious assignment and there is a need for effective execution across the board. “I shall ensure effective deployment of personnel to protectour schoolsand restore the confidence of students, teachersandparentsalike; the glory of our educational system must be restored because upon this lies the future of this country,” the CG said. Meanwhile, the CG has pledged to prioritise the welfare of personnel, as part of measures to boost morale for effective service delivery.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo decides 2020: I’m being rigged out – Obaseki cries out as card readers fail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Godwin Obaseki has cried out over faulty card readers in the ongoing Edo Gubernatorial Elections. Obaseki, in a statement via his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, raised the alarm that there is a deliberate plot to disenfranchise voters in PDP strongholds in the state. Osagie disclosed that card readers in areas where PDP has influence […]
News

UTME: 80% of registration problems are candidates’ fault – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that prospective candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), were responsible for over 80 per cent of the problems they encountered during registration. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the revelation during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates, who […]
News

N’Zealand: At least four injured in supermarket stabbing

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least four people have been injured, three of whom are now in critical condition, after a stabbing attack at a New Zealand supermarket. The stabbing took place at a Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin on South Island in the afternoon, reports the BBC. One person has been taken into custody, authorities said. Prime […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica