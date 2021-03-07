News Top Stories

Students’ abductions: Benue to mobilize vigilante groups, traditional rulers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*To shut down 1, 000 illegal schools

The Benue State government has expressed concern over the rampant attacks and abduction of students in some secondary schools in the country saying it is mobilizing vigilante groups, traditional rulers and local government chairmen to be on the alert against any eventuality.
The government has also evolved drastic steps to clampdown on illegal schools operating in the state as part of measures to clean the rot in the educational system, maintain quality and standard of education.
Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar disclosed this in an interview at the weekend in Makurdi, the state capital.
Prof. Ityavyar stated that government has decided to take proactive measures to stem any possible attack by sensitizing teachers, head teachers, principals, parents and students in schools operating the boarding system on the need to be on alert “that in case they (bandits) strike, they should have something to do”.
“We have seen what is happening in Niger, Zamfara, Yobe, Borno and Katsina states, so we are mobilizing vigilante groups, traditional rulers, local government chairmen as well as sensitizing teachers, head teachers, principals, parents and students in schools operating the boarding system on the need to be on alert that in case they (bandits) strike, they should have something to do.
“These schools that had been attacked never have strategy before, but now that the abductions are going on, we have no reason to say that it will not come to us. So we better prepare if it comes we know what to do,” he said.

