Students Against Hunger’ contest commences July 6

‘Students Against Hunger,’ the much anticipated online reality contest will commence on July 6, 2021, the organisers have said. Richlife Africa Project Ltd, organisers of the online reality contest said the contest which has so far registered more than 2000 Liberators (participants) will run until the goal of 100,000,000 votes is achieved. Speaking during the event, which was also used to launch a clothing line tagged ‘Drop That Gun’, the General Manager, Richlife Africa, Promise Egbujor said: “The Students Against Hunger contest is divided into two stages, the preliminary stage expected to pull 10,000,000 votes and the GAAH battle stage aimed at gathering 90,000,000 votes”.

According to him, “the idea behind the project is to empower the Nigerian youths by creating millionaires out of them, feeding the hungry in the society and wiping away hunger and poverty from the land through the social media- based contest”. Also speaking during the event, which commemorated his birthday anniversaryof Modestus Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, Richlife Africa Ltd said the contest is designed for students in the tertiary institutions in Nigeria and members of the National Youth Service Corps, both serving and immediate past members.

