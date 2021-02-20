News

Students escape death as fire guts Benue school hostel

Students of Mount St. Michael’s Secondary School, Aliade in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State, escaped death as mysterious fire on Thursday burnt down the Saint Luke’s Hotel. Though there was no casualty in the disaster, Saturday Telegraph gathered, however, that the students lost their belongings to the inferno. Items lost included food stuffs and vital documents and other personal belongings. Governor Samuel Ortom, described the development as unfortunate, has ordered a full scale investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the disaster in order to avoid its reoccurrence.

He promised to assist the management and students of the school to cushion the effect. Ortom, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, led a team of government officials to inspect the damaged facilities. Reacting, the Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who also accompanied the commissioner, commiserated with Mount Saint Michael’s Secondary School over the fire disaster and advised the school management and the general public on the need to avoid bush burning and observe other preventive measures. Earlier, the Vice Principal Academic, Mr. Titus Tarhemba, who conducted the team round, narrated the situation of the incidence, saying they were yet to identify the cause of the fire outbreak. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Secondary and Tertiary Education, Matthew Mnyam and the Executive Secretary, Teaching Service Board, Dr. Frank Kyungun, were part of the entourage.

Our Reporters

