Students get N20m scholarships in UNESCO backed competition

Not less than 42,000 primary and secondary school students are to benefit from N20 million United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) back competition in some states of the federation.

The competition would also see contestants drawn from 10,400 schools across 10 Internally Displaced Person Camps (IDP), 10,000 schools from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The spelling and trill competition, which would begin next month, the President, Educand Education Initiative, Mr. Ayo Ikulamberu said is a spelling and digital literacy competition meant for students of primary and secondary schools in the country.

Ikulamberu said the past six editions of the UNESCO endorsed contest had a combined participation of more than 25,000 contestants from over 5000 primary and secondary schools across eight states of Nigeria since the competition’s inception in the year 2012.

According to him, the initiative, for this edition, schools, teachers and contestants stand the chance of winning over N20 million in scholarship funds and rewards.

Ikulamberu in a statement Monday said that not less than 25.000 contestants have benefited from the competition in the last six years that it began.

