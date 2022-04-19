Metro & Crime

Students’ groups seek closure of Ilaro Poly over insecurity

As preparation gets underway for the 10th Coronation Anniversary of Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro, Ogun State, the South West leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), have both called for the closure of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (FPI), for continued attacks of students on the campus.

The student bodies made their frustration known in separate statement jointly signed by the NANS trio of Comrades Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, Alao    John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, who are the Coordinator, Deputy Coordinator and PRO respectively as well as Comrade Boluwaji Adeniji Deputy Senate President of NAPS.

 

In its statement titled, “Save our students: the NANS Southwest Zone D requests adequate safety measures for Federal Polytechnic Ilaro students from armed robbery and exposure to injury”, made available to New Telegraph, the students’ body urged the paramount ruler of the host community to intervene and ensure safety of students

 

They noted with dismay that the peaceful environment, coupled with a tradition of uninterrupted academic calendar, which hitherto endeared admission seekers to the school has now eluded the institution, due to the breakdown of security and exposure of students to all sorts of violent attacks.

 

This, according to the body, has left many gravely wounded with one student at least reportedly dead. “The unresponsiveness by security agencies and campus authorities has rendered students overwhelmed with fear and anxiety as criminal elements now attack, rob and rape helpless students who look up to a non-responsive authority.

 

“In one of the attacks, an HND 2 Mechanical Engineering student, Sodimu Sodiq, sustained a sight-threatening injury in which he almost had his right eyeball gouged out.

 

“We are heartbroken and extremely pained hearing and seeing our students being robbed and injured in the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and its environs. “The hope and confidence we have in management have begun fading for showing a careless attitude to insecurity and picking up what is of no priority to them.

“We hereby call on the school management of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, through the Directorate Of Students Affairs (DSA), Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Director of State Security Services (DSS) and other security bodies on campus to move as a matter of urgency in restoring peace in the students’ community”, the statement reads.

 

