Students in Ogun not paying tax –OGIRS boss

In an effort to drive revenue and encourage taxable adults in Ogun State to be tax compliant, newly admitted students into the state’s tertiary institutions were expected to present their parents’ Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) or evidence of payment of tax as part of admission processes.

The Chairman, Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) Mr Olugbenga Olaleye said this in his office in Abeokuta while reacting to information going round among students that OGIRS was asking them to pay tax.

Olaleye, through his Media Aide, Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlami, stated that no students of tertiary institutions in the state were expected to pay taxes as they were not yet taxable adults, noting that the law expected only taxable adults earning income to pay taxes as and when due.

He explained further that for those whose parents do not have evidence of tax payments or Tax Clearance Certificates, the sum of N10,000 is only charged in the name of the parents as payment in lieu of TCC for the assessment year.

Such payment according to him would be recognized and credited in favour of the parent in their fund or future assessment.

