Students issue one-week ultimatum to FG/ASUU to resolve impasse, or…

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Student’s Unions, under the Coalition of 19 Northern States, have given the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) a one-week ultimatum to end the lingering eight-month old strike or they would embark on a “serious streets’ protest”.

The students issued the threat while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Kano over the lengthy strike by the university lecturers over funding, salary payments and other needs.

According to the coalition, all Nigerian students are highly disappointed with both parties for not considering the fact that education is the light of bulb in all nations.

“It is on this note that the coalition Unions came together under the Coalition and sat for a two-day round table discussion at the Federal University Dutse, in Jigawa State which yielded the following conclusion and resolutions:

“The Coalition has unanimously agreed on the review of the ASUU demands. The Coalition is giving the both parties a one-week ultimatum to resolve them or else us the Nigerian students will move to the streets and make them our classes.

“The Coalition will not tolerate any form of home in registration fees or the induction of tuition fees. The government should wave registration fees because of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the economic status of students, parents and guardians.

“NYSC age should be revisited owing to the fact that the ASUU lingering strike/COVID-19 pandemic may have crippled some students’ chances of participating in the scheme.”

