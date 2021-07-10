Students, lecturers of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic free after payment of ransom

Students and lecturers of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, a Kaduna state owned institution, yesterday regained their freedom after spending about a month in captivity. The victims were said to have been released after a ransom of about N10 million was paid by their families.

The Polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Abdullahi Shehu, confirmed the development to newsmen in Zaria on Friday, but refused to say anything on the ransom paid. Seven students and two lecturers of the higher institution were abducted from their campus when gunmen stormed the staff quarters of the school gun blazing and went away with the victims. A source in Kaduna said the gunmen had earlier demanded for N10m for each of the student and lecturer, but had to settle for N10m for all of them as the families were unable to raise the said amount.

The source said the families had initially raised the sum of N6.5 million, an amount the bandits vehemently refused, saying it was too small, before another N3.5m was given to them. The source further revealed that they were released around the Mando area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

The spokesman of the school, Shehu disclosed that the two lecturers and six students regained freedom on Thursday night and had been reunited with their families after spending 31-days in captivity. Though Shehu declined to speak on the payment of ransom, however, the families of the victims said ransom was paid to the kidnappers before their release. Shehu advised students to be security conscious and avoid moving at night even as he assured them and the general public of improved security in the institution.

Like this: Like Loading...