Students, parents, teachers ignore COVID-19 protocols as schools resume in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the resumption of schools in Ondo State for new academic session, the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols was partially complied with across some schools in the state.

Most of the students, who were returning to school after months of break occassioned by the #EndSARS protests and the second wave of COVID-19 flouted the safety guidelines as some of them did not use their nose masks while those who were with their nose masks had them below their chins.

In most of the schools visited in Akure, the state capital, parents as well as teachers also ignored the proper way of nose mask usage as they were putting them on for the sake of formality.

At Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, with the school providing buckets of water, soap and sanitizers at the school gate, those coming into the school, particularly the new entrants and their parents who were eager to register for the new academic session did not make use of provision made available by the school.

For the returning students, it was observed that after gaining entrance into the school, they removed their nose masks and then clustered into groups without adhering to social distancing.

The situation was not different in St Louis Grammar School, Akure and Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, as they only complied partially with the protocols.

Meanwhile, at Eji-Oba High, Oba-Ile in Akure North, Local Government Area of the state, it was different scenerio entirely with zero compliance.

With no buckets of water, soap and sanitizers provided at the school gate, both the teachers and students walked in without any use of nose masks.

According to the Principal of Oyemekun Grammar School, Ogunleye Okeowo, students who flouted the guidelines will be sent back home.

One of the parents, who gave her name as Mrs Toyosi Olaniran, stated that arrangements made by schools were inadequate, suggesting that the new students ought to have been attended to before the returning students.

Expressing concern over the development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministy of Education, Akin Asaniyan emphasized that parents should be blamed for most of the non compliance.

