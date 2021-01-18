Education

Students, parents, teachers ignore COVID-19 protocols as schools resume in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the resumption of schools in Ondo State for new academic session, the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols was partially complied with across some schools in the state.
Most of the students, who were returning to school after months of break occassioned by the #EndSARS protests and the second wave of COVID-19 flouted the safety guidelines as some of them did not use their nose masks while those who were with their nose masks had them below their chins.
In most of the schools visited in Akure, the state capital, parents as well as teachers also ignored the proper way of nose mask usage as they were putting them on for the sake of formality.
At Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, with the school providing buckets of water, soap and sanitizers at the school gate, those coming into the school, particularly the new entrants and their parents who were eager to register for the new academic session did not make use of provision made available by the school.
For the returning students, it was observed that after gaining entrance into the school, they removed their nose masks and then clustered into groups without adhering to social distancing.
The situation was not different in St Louis Grammar School, Akure and Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, as they only complied partially with the protocols.
Meanwhile, at Eji-Oba High, Oba-Ile in Akure North, Local Government Area of the state, it was different scenerio entirely with zero compliance.
With no buckets of water, soap and sanitizers provided at the school gate, both the teachers and students walked in without any use of nose masks.
According to the Principal of Oyemekun Grammar School, Ogunleye Okeowo, students who flouted the guidelines will be sent back home.
One of the parents, who gave her name as Mrs Toyosi Olaniran, stated that arrangements made by schools were inadequate, suggesting that the new students ought to have been attended to before the returning students.
Expressing concern over the development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministy of Education, Akin Asaniyan emphasized that parents should be blamed for most of the non compliance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

UBEC expends N10bn on teacher professional development annually

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has said a minimum of N10 billion is released every year, for teachers’ professional development.   This came as the Executive Secretary of UBEC,  Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made an appeal to stakeholders in the education sector,  to support the Federal Government in  strengthening the quality of teaching and learning at the […]
Education

Florence Obi is first female UNICAL VC

Posted on Author Clement James,

Professor Florence Banku Obi has emerged the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar. Obi, an educationist, beat 12 other candidates to clinch the plum job and now succeeds Prof. Zana Akpagu as the 11th Vice Chancellor at the Ivory Tower. Speaking after the selection, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the […]
Education

Firm restates commitment to education, flags off 2020 teacher’s award

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has restated commitment to the overall development of education, promotion of teachers’ welfare and the teaching profession.   This was as the company said it had over the years been enhancing quality education through infrastructural development, provision of facilities and laboratories across all levels of education system through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica