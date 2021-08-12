Students’ protest: Academic, commercial activities paralysed at Oyo college

Academic and commercial activities were yesterday paralysed at the Oyo State-owned Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED), Oyo State, when some students of the degree-awarding and National Certificate of Education (NCE) fought and blocked the gate of the institution, thereby preventing inward and outward movement of vehicles. The main gate was barricaded by the NCE students, who wanted to report to the management how a degree student beat and injured an NCE student outside of the campus over an issue, thereby triggering a reprisal action from the students who believed they are the real owners of the College. The crisis had erupted on Monday when the fight ensued and since then there had not been let-off over the matter.

It reached a head yesterday when both human and vehicular movements were halted, destroying academic and commercial activities. Speaking with a top management staff of the institution, who craved for anonymity, New Telegraph was told that, “the crisis started just early this morning. “I heard and I learnt that the problem has been on since Monday.”

