Students’ protest: FCE Yola closed

The Management of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola has closed down the College as a result of students’ unrest in the early hours of yesterday. A source revealed that the students protested over water scarcity which the school management was unable to tackle. The Registrar of the college, Mallam Ahmad Gidado, while briefing journalists in his office, said the water scarcity was a result of the breakdown of the main industrial borehole supplying water to the entire school.

Gidado stated that the management swung into action immediately on hearing about the water challenge on Monday and directed the works and services department to fix the problem, but only to wake up to see students rioting this morning. The Registrar noted that for the Provost to augment the water scarcity, he directed a water tanker to supply the water occasioned by the breakdown of the industrial borehole, yet the students were adamant. Gidado told journalists that the school was closed down till further notice to curtail further breakdown of law and order by the students.

He explained that the college has other boreholes but dealing with about five thousand students could not meet the water needs of the school that is why the water tanker was used to augment the water need caused by the breakdown of industrial borehole. “This morning while the water tanker was distributing water to fetching points, the agitation of the students persisted, in order not to allow the incident to get out of hand an emergency meeting by the school management was convened in the interest of peace and order, we decided to close down the school. “The management has immediately asked the students to vacate the school as security agencies have taken over the institution to manage the situation,” Gidado said.

