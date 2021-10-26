Education

Students' protest: FCE, Yola shut

Clement Ekong, Yola

 

The Management of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola, Adamawa State, has shut the school as a result of students’ unrest in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was learnt that the students were protesting water scarcity which the school’s management had been unable to rectify.

But the Registrar of the college, Mallam Ahmad Gidado while briefing journalists in his office, said the water scarcity was caused as a result of the breakdown of the main industrial borehole supplying water to the school.

Mallam Gidado stated that the management swung into action immediately on hearing about the water challenge on Monday and directed the Works and Services Department to fix the problem, but were surprised to see students rioting this morning.

The Registrar noted that for the  Provost to augment the water scarcity, he directed a water tanker to supply the water occasioned by the breakdown of the industrial borehole but the students were still not satisfied.

Gidado told journalists that the school had been closed till further notice to curtail further breakdown of law and order by the students.

 

