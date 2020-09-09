Students protest fuel, electricity tariff hike

Students in Ogun State yesterday protested the increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

The students, under aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), described the increment as “anti-masses and inhumane”. The placard-carrying students stormed the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abeokuta, the state capital, to register displeasure.

The inscriptions on some their placards read: “NANS says no to hike in PMS pump price, hike in electricity tariff, hike in stamp duty,” “It is anti-masses and antipoor,” “Nigerian students demand immediate reversal” and “We say no to anti-masses policies of the government,” among others.

The students knocked Governor Dapo Abiodun for backing the Federal Government’s “anti-masses” policy, saying they were disappointed by the governor’s action. Abiodun, a major oil marketer, had declared support for the policy when he visited President Mohammadu Buhari at the State House last week. But the students insisted that the governor was not speaking the mind of the people and demanded that he withdraw his statement.

They lamented that the increment would further compound the woes of the people and called on President Buhari to immediately reverse the increment. The Chairman of Ogun NANS, Comrade Tomiwa Bamidele, accused the government of being insensitive to the plights of the people. He said: “We believe that our students are the end receivers of these anti-masses and anti-poor policies because an increment in the price of petroleum is an increment in the cost of transportation.

“And now that our students are going back to school, they will have issues, the salaries of their parents have not been increased, the government has not put in place some measures to reduce the suffering of our people. “Having been greeted by COVID- 19 at the beginning of this year, for our government to be coming again at this time of the day with this increment in price shows that our leaders are selfish and they don’t have the interest of the people at heart.

“When we heard the governor supporting the increment in PMS pump price last week, we were disappointed that our highly placed governor could place the ambition of the party against the good will of the people. “We are disappointed at the statement of the governor and we have asked him to withdraw that statement and also go back to the President and let him know that the people are not with him on this.”

Addressing the students, the state Chairman of NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, called on every Nigerian to rise up and reject the increment. He said: “All of us must rally together, poverty does not know religion, it does not recognise ethnicity or tribalism, poverty is poverty. It is left for you and I to see the times ahead and to know that it calls for everyone’s commitment.

“You (students) have spoken loud for the leaders of this country to know that you know what is happening and never again will you allow your future to be trampled on or for some people to be playing on your future. “On the part of the NLC, I want to assure you that we shall always be there to give you the support that you need any time where necessary.”

Like this: Like Loading...