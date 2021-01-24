News

Students, shop owners killed in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Not less than eight students of Ondo Stateowned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) were killed in a ghastly accident that occurred in Akungba-Akoko yesterday.

 

The accident, which happened when a truck carrying cement lost control and rammed into a shop very close to the university campus, also left several shop owners dead. One of the students, who witnessed the accident, said the students were making photocopies and buying items at the shops when the truck suddenly lost control and rammed into the shops along the Akungba/Ikare road.

 

Another student, Miss Bolatito Arogundo confirmed this to Sunday Telegraph yesterday night. She said the accident occurred around 6:30 pm on Saturday. Arogundo said the students were already preparing for their forthcoming examination.

 

She urged drivers to always ensure that their trucks were in good condition before putting them on the road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Experts: Why rape of minors is increasing

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As gender-based violence appears to be on the rise in the country, particularly the rape of minors, experts have blamed the trend on several factors including the psychological state of mind of predators attracting them to the weak and vulnerable, ineptitude to initiate social relationships with adults, among others.   Among those who highlighted why […]
News

Rivers: Workers suspend strike after labour, govt sign truce

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

  The planned protest and strike by the organised labour in Rivers State yesterday did not go ahead following a truce brokered between the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government.   The workers in the state, who had threatened to embark on strike, are demanding payment of their outstanding salary […]
News

BBC and vindication of Nigerian Army on Lekki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Echoes of EndSARS protests in Nigeria will continue to reverberate. It is because an amazing blitzkrieg of fake news trailed it. The masterminds skillfully crafted it to divert attention from actualities. The killers and sponsors of the riotous mayhem in the guise of expressing public grievances were bent on compromising national security and therefore, twisted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica