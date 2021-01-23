Students, shop owners killed in Ondo auto crash

Not less than eight students of Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) were killed in a ghastly accident that occurred in Akungba-Akoko Saturday.

The accident, which happened when a truck carrying cement lost control and rammed into a shop very close to the university campus, also left several shop owners dead.

One of the students, who witnessed the accident, said the students were making photocopies and buying items at the shops when the truck suddenly lost control and rammed into the shops along the Akungba/Ikare road.

Another student, Miss Bolatito Arogundo confirmed this to Sunday Telegraph. She said the accident occurred around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

Arogundo said the students were already preparing for their forthcoming examination.

She urged drivers to always ensure that their trucks were in good condition before putting them on the road.

