News

Students to Abiodun: Tackle cult killings before it spreads to campuses

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Students in Ogun State have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and all the security agencies to urgently tackle the incessant cult killings in the state before it spreads to tertiary institutions.

 

The students made the call at a joint congress of the Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), held at the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu Ijebu.

Sunday Telegraph reports that there had been killings in the last two weeks in the state, following renewed supremacy battle between members of the Aiye and  The cult clash which started in Abeokuta, the state capital and later spread to Sagamu and Ilaro areas of the state, had claimed no fewer than 16 lives. While the clash claimed seven lives in Abeokuta within one week, eight people were killed within two days in Sagamu and one in Ilaro.

 

All the killings had occurred outside the campuses of tertiary institutions in the state. But, expressing worry about the menace, the students urged the State Police Command, the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to nip the killings in the bud before it escalates.

They warned that, if the menace spread to their campuses, it may degenerate to  full blown crisis that may cripple tertiary education in the state.

 

The students also called on the state government and the various security agencies, to engage Community Development Associations (CDAs), local vigilante groups to curb the cult clash and ensure the students of tertiary institutions in the state.

 

Reading the resolutions of the congress, the NANS chairman, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon said, “We all know Ogun State is a volatile state that is prone to cult clashes because of the high number of tertiary institutions in the state. But we are urging the government and all the security agencies to immediately weigh in on the recent renewed cult battle.

“We want the security agencies to immediately swing into action and arrest the situation before it  spreads to the campuses of our tertiary institutions. They must prevent this issue from escalating.

“We also call on those involved in this dastard act to stop in the interest of peace. “We are also using this medium to appeal to the state government to help rehabilitate roads leading to our tertiary institutions and the various health care centres in the state.”

 

Responding to the demands of the students, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, said “I want to assure them that work will soon commence on these roads, especially the Aala – Omu road. Contractors are already moving to the site.

On insecurity, it is a national problem and I believe the President and all our governors are concerned as we are also concerned about the situation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US approves $23.37bn advanced arms sale to UAE, Pompeo says

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Trump administration told Congress on Tuesday it had approved the U.S. sale of more than $23 billion in advanced weapons systems, including F-35 fighter jets and armed drones, to the United Arab Emirates, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. The formal notification followed a U.S.-brokered agreement in September in which the UAE agreed […]
News

Nigerian emerges President-elect of IAFoST

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A Nigerian, Prof. Charles Aworh, has emerged President- Elect of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST), the Academy Council of the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST), for the period of 2020-2022. IAFoST is a statutory component of IUFoST that collectively forms a pool of scientific expertise in food science […]
News

Sanwo-Olu suspends peace walk, blames Omicron

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said he decided to suspend his planned peace walk scheduled for this month to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Sanwo-Olu last month invited some celebrities of the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 to a peace walk for “the healing of Lagos.” The suspension came […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica