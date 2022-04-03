Students to Abiodun: Tackle cult killings before it spreads to campuses

Students in Ogun State have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and all the security agencies to urgently tackle the incessant cult killings in the state before it spreads to tertiary institutions.

The students made the call at a joint congress of the Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), held at the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu Ijebu.

Sunday Telegraph reports that there had been killings in the last two weeks in the state, following renewed supremacy battle between members of the Aiye and The cult clash which started in Abeokuta, the state capital and later spread to Sagamu and Ilaro areas of the state, had claimed no fewer than 16 lives. While the clash claimed seven lives in Abeokuta within one week, eight people were killed within two days in Sagamu and one in Ilaro.

All the killings had occurred outside the campuses of tertiary institutions in the state. But, expressing worry about the menace, the students urged the State Police Command, the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to nip the killings in the bud before it escalates.

They warned that, if the menace spread to their campuses, it may degenerate to full blown crisis that may cripple tertiary education in the state.

The students also called on the state government and the various security agencies, to engage Community Development Associations (CDAs), local vigilante groups to curb the cult clash and ensure the students of tertiary institutions in the state.

Reading the resolutions of the congress, the NANS chairman, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon said, “We all know Ogun State is a volatile state that is prone to cult clashes because of the high number of tertiary institutions in the state. But we are urging the government and all the security agencies to immediately weigh in on the recent renewed cult battle.

“We want the security agencies to immediately swing into action and arrest the situation before it spreads to the campuses of our tertiary institutions. They must prevent this issue from escalating.

“We also call on those involved in this dastard act to stop in the interest of peace. “We are also using this medium to appeal to the state government to help rehabilitate roads leading to our tertiary institutions and the various health care centres in the state.”

Responding to the demands of the students, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, said “I want to assure them that work will soon commence on these roads, especially the Aala – Omu road. Contractors are already moving to the site.

On insecurity, it is a national problem and I believe the President and all our governors are concerned as we are also concerned about the situation.”

