Students warned against exam malpractice

Students of Kwara State School of Nursing, Ilorin, have been warned against engaging in examination malpractice and other social vices that could truncate their studies in the institution. The Provost, Imam Abubakar Ayinla, who read the riot during the matriculation of fresh students, said they should shun all forms of misdemeanor such as truancy, indiscipline, but to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and to be good ambassadors of the school. This was as the Provost assured the students of the readiness of the management to provide an enabling and conducive environment for effective teaching, learning and research work, adding that the lecturers would go extra miles to teach and impart relevant skills and knowledge to them. In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Ibrahim Sulyman, stressed the need for the students to work hard, disciplined and be of good behaviour, adding that they should take their “lifelong oath” seriously and always remember the content of the oath they undertook. While reminding the students that the lives of others or patients are entrusted to them, he also lamented the seemingly intractable insecurity in the country, warning them against keeping late nights or moving alone at night. Meanwhile, the guest lecturer, Prince Ayo Fagbemi, who spoke on “Importance of Ethics in Nursing Practice and Why?” however urged the student to always empathise with their patients and their relations, saying the first contacts of a patient brought to the hospital are the nurses.
