Metro & Crime

Students, workers, others protest fuel, electricity price increment in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Students, workers, and civil society organisations, Tuesday stormed the major streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to express their displeasure over the hike in the price of petrol and increase of electricity tariff.

The protesters, led by the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mayowa Opakunle, who carried placards with different inscriptions to convey their disapproval, while chanting anti-government songs, gathered at the Awolowo Junction area of Bodija in the state capital.

 

They condemned the policies of the current administration, describing the recent increment in the prices of electricity and fuel as wicked and one that lacked sound judgment, saying that students in the state totally reject the increment in the prices of petrol and electricity.

 

“We are out on the streets to register our grievances and show our displeasure at the wicked policies and unjust treatment of Nigerians by the Federal Government. We say no to fuel price hike and electricity tariff increment at this period when many people have lost their jobs. Many have not even been paid salaries for the past six months.

 

“Prices of food, other goods and services have continued to increase while salaries are either being slashed into half for so many, while others don’t even get at all.
“But despite these hardships, the government has continued to increase prices of commodities. The consistent show of ineptitude and cluelessness on the part of President Mohammadu Buhari and his cabinet is worrisome,” Opakunle said.

 

Also, the immediate past chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze, condemned the increment, saying it would further impoverish the masses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Wadume: Court admits six recovered guns as evidence

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted in evidence, six guns allegedly recovered from the alleged Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu aka Wadume and his six co-defendants.   The guns, comprising AK47 rifles and a pump action, were tendered through a Police Inspector, Samuel Habila, who appeared as the fourth prosecution witness, […]
Metro & Crime

Borno: Soldier kills lieutenant over pass

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A soldier on Wednesday shot and killed a Lieutenant at the headquarters of the 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State. Thesoldierisinvolvedinthe counter-insurgencyoperations. Sources said the soldier might have killed his superior for allegedly refusing to grant him a pass to visit his family. The soldier was said to have been due […]
Metro & Crime

Family bars Oyo delegation from Ajimobi’s eighth day prayers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Oyo State government’s delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, was yesterday denied entry to the eighth day Fidau prayers for the immediate past Governor Abiola Ajimobi at the Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.   However, the Special Adviser on Media to the late former governor, Bolaji Tunji, said later that the family was not informed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: