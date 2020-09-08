Students, workers, others protest fuel, electricity price increment in Oyo

Students, workers, and civil society organisations, Tuesday stormed the major streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to express their displeasure over the hike in the price of petrol and increase of electricity tariff.

The protesters, led by the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mayowa Opakunle, who carried placards with different inscriptions to convey their disapproval, while chanting anti-government songs, gathered at the Awolowo Junction area of Bodija in the state capital.

They condemned the policies of the current administration, describing the recent increment in the prices of electricity and fuel as wicked and one that lacked sound judgment, saying that students in the state totally reject the increment in the prices of petrol and electricity.

“We are out on the streets to register our grievances and show our displeasure at the wicked policies and unjust treatment of Nigerians by the Federal Government. We say no to fuel price hike and electricity tariff increment at this period when many people have lost their jobs. Many have not even been paid salaries for the past six months.

“Prices of food, other goods and services have continued to increase while salaries are either being slashed into half for so many, while others don’t even get at all.

“But despite these hardships, the government has continued to increase prices of commodities. The consistent show of ineptitude and cluelessness on the part of President Mohammadu Buhari and his cabinet is worrisome,” Opakunle said.

Also, the immediate past chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze, condemned the increment, saying it would further impoverish the masses.

