Studio Press to delist from NGX

Studio Press Nigeria Plc has concluded arrangement to getting itself delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). In a notice obtained from NGX, the company noted that: “Further to the Court Sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement between Studio Press Nigeria Plc and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares, with respect to the acquiring of the Scheme Shares by Federated Resources Nigeria Limited, notice is hereby given that the company has concluded arrangement to getting itself delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited.” The statement signed by Mrs. Adesua Akintemi, Cautious Services Limited, also noted: “Notice is also given to the holders of the Scheme Shares as defined in the Scheme Document to contact the company’s Registrars for their payoff. “Holders of such shares are to forward their account numbers with corresponding units of shares to Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions.”

Trading in the shares of the company was suspended by the NGX on Friday, 17 December 2021. According to the Exchange, “the suspension is necessary to prevent trading in the shares of the company beyond the effective date of the scheme of arrangement between Studio Press and its shareholders involving the transfer of the ordinary shares held by minority shareholders to Federated Resources Nigeria Limited at N1.99 per share.” NGX noted that the scheme of arrangement will result in the delisting of the company from the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited.

 

