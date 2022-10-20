News Top Stories

Study: 5 hours sleep may reduce health problems for over 50s

A new study has found that at least five hours of sleep a night may reduce the over- 50s’ chances of multiple chronic health problems. The results of the new study is published in the journal ‘PLoS Medicine’. The research by researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) tracked the health and sleep of the about 8,000 UK civil servant participants who were asked: how many hours of sleep each has on an average weeknight?” Some also wore a wrist-watch sleep tracker. And they were checked for chronic conditions, including diabetes, cancer and heart disease, over two decades of follow-up.

While those who slept five hours or less around the age of 50 had a 30 per cent greater risk of multiple ailments than those who slept seven hours, shorter sleep at 50 was also associated with a higher risk of death during the study period, mainly linked to the increased risk of chronic disease. Experts generally recommend about seven or eight hours, the researchers, from University College London and Paris Cité University, said.

 

