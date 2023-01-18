Study: Adequate sleep boosts immune system

A new study has found that good sleep helps regulate a key component of the body’s immune system. Specifically, it influences the environment where white blood cells known as monocytes form, develop and get ready to support the immune function, a process called hematopoiesis. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of Experimental Medicine’.

To this end, the researchers have advised that those who want to stay well should make sure they’re getting enough sleep. “What we are learning is that sleep modulates the production of cells that are the protagonists – the main actors – of inflammation,” said senior study author Filip Swirski, director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City. “Good quality sleep reduces that inflammatory burden.” The researchers studied the impact of sleep in a clinical trial of 14 adults. “Each participant was assigned to get either 7.5 hours of sleep each night for six weeks or to get about six hours of sleep each night.”

