Study: Air pollution leaves children prone to high blood pressure

A new study has found that air pollution could raise children’s risk of developing high blood pressure in later life, especially if they are overweight. To this end, experts have advised that children should be encouraged to walk home from school along quieter roads, while schools should shield playgrounds with trees to absorb pollution.

The researchers led by King’s College London analysed eight studies involving around 15,000 children aged 10 to 19. They were interested in children’s exposure to pollution such as microscopic PM2.5 particles, found in car exhaust fumes, and PM10 particles, whose main sources include car tyre fragments thrown up from roads and wood-burning stoves. At age 12, children exposed to a higher long-term level of PM2.5 and PM10, which can be inhaled straight into the lungs, had significantly higher blood pressure.

