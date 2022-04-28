News Top Stories

Study: Antibiotics in infancy linked to weak response to childhood vaccines

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States say they have found that babies and toddlers who have been given antibiotics might have a less vigorous immune response to routine childhood vaccinations. The findings were published online on April 27 in the journal ‘Pediatrics’.

The study is the first to suggest that antibiotics might dampen youngsters’ ability to generate infectionfighting antibodies in response to vaccination. The study builds on earlier work, in lab animals and one study of adults, hinting at a way that antibiotics could hinder antibody production: The drugs temporarily kill off some of the beneficial bacteria that live in the gut, and those bugs play a key role in immune function. Routine childhood vaccines against diseases like polio, measles, mumps, and chickenpox are highly effective.

They work by exposing the body to killed or weakened versions of a germ (or part of it), which trains the immune system to fight the foreign invader if a child later encounters it. Critically, vaccines spur the immune system to generate antibodies that recognise particular proteins on the germ’s surface. But it has long been clear that children vary in the strength of their antibody response to vaccination. The reasons for that variance are largely unknown.

 

