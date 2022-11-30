News

Study: Antioxidants in dark leafy greens linked to slower memory decline

Researchers have said individuals who incorporate more antioxidant flavonols into their diet may have a slower rate of memory decline, regardless of age, sex and smoking status. Flavonols are a type of flavonoid and can be found in certain fruits, vegetables, wine and teas. They are known for their antioxidant and antiinflammatory properties. Results of the new study were published in the journal ‘Neurology’. The study included data from more than 900 individuals with an average age of 81.

That’s according to new research on the type of flavonoid, which can be found in several fruits, vegetables, teas and wine. Flavonoids are a group of substances found in plant pigments known for their beneficial health effects. Researchers hypothesise the protective effect is likely due to flavonals’ antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which could prevent cell damage. “It’s exciting that our study shows making specific diet choices may lead to a slower rate of cognitive decline,” said author Thomas M. Holland, of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

 

