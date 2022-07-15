Study: Anxiety may be passed from parent to child

Researchers in Canada have said a new study found that a woman who worries could pass all of the fretting down to her 8-year-old daughter. The findings are published online July 12 in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Study co-author Barbara Pavlova, said: “Children may be more likely to learn anxious behaviour if it is being displayed by their same-sex parent (i.e., sons learning their fathers’ behaviour and daughters learning their mothers’ behaviour).” Pavlova is a clinical psychologist in the mood disorders programme at Nova Scotia Health Authority in Halifax, Canada. But this isn’t inevitable or irreversible, Pavlova said: “The results suggest that childrenlearnanxiousbehaviour from their parents, and this means that transmission of anxiety from parents to children may be preventable.” Anxiety disorders are a type of mental health condition, making it difficult for affected persons to get through their day.
Related Articles
NDE empowers 1000 unemployed women, youths in Daura
No fewer than 1000 unemployed youths and women in Daura, Katsina State, have been empowered by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in various job driven skills. The empowerment tools comprised sewing machines, computers, knitting machines and catering equipment. The Directorate also re-launched its skill acquisition programmes and schemes in Katsina State, in a bid […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC Chairmanship: Aspirants await Buhari’s endorsement
The lobby to occupy the lofty position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship seat has been intensified since the National Convention month has been announced. Aspirants to the seat are currently dropping the name of President Muhammadu Buhari, just as they have been paying homage to the Minister of Justice and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zulum: B’Haram insurgency has sacked 13m Borno farmers from farmlands
Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said over 13 million Borno farmers could no longer engage in farming activities due to the action of Boko Haram insurgents. The governor, who spoke when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, said about 10 million people employed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)