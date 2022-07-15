Study: Anxiety may be passed from parent to child

Researchers in Canada have said a new study found that a woman who worries could pass all of the fretting down to her 8-year-old daughter. The findings are published online July 12 in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Study co-author Barbara Pavlova, said: “Children may be more likely to learn anxious behaviour if it is being displayed by their same-sex parent (i.e., sons learning their fathers’ behaviour and daughters learning their mothers’ behaviour).” Pavlova is a clinical psychologist in the mood disorders programme at Nova Scotia Health Authority in Halifax, Canada. But this isn’t inevitable or irreversible, Pavlova said: “The results suggest that childrenlearnanxiousbehaviour from their parents, and this means that transmission of anxiety from parents to children may be preventable.” Anxiety disorders are a type of mental health condition, making it difficult for affected persons to get through their day.

