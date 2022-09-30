News

Study: Areas conducive to Lassa virus spread may extend

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Study: Areas conducive to Lassa virus spread may extend

Researchers have projected that areas hospitable to Lassa virus spread may extend from West Africa into Central and East Africa in the next several decades. These are the results of a new study published in ‘Nature Communications’. The scientists analysed decades of environmental data associated with Lassa virus outbreaks, revealing temperature, rainfall and the presence of pastureland areas as key factors contributing to the viral transmission. With this expansion and expected African population growth, the human population living in the areas where the virus should-;in theory- ;be able to circulate may rise by more than 600 million.

Lassa virus is a ‘zoonotic’ virus that spreads to humans from other animals-;in this case, the Natal multimammate rat (Mastomys natalensis), most likely via its droppings. First Author of the study Raphaëlle Klitting, PhD, said, “Our analysis shows how climate, land use, and population changes in the next 50 years could dramatically increase the risk of Lassa fever in Africa.” Klitting was a postdoctoral researcher at Scripps Research previously known as The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in San Diego, California

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JAMB releases results for 2022 UTME mop-up exams

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released results for the 2022 mopup Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which was conducted on Saturday. A statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the Board has implemented a user-friendly and simplified process of […]
News

Olu Stool: ‘Emami remains suspended’

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The acting Ologbosere and the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe yesterday insisted that the former Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami remains suspended and cautioned the media from referring to him as Ologbosere The warring factions met for the second time at the Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force,Benin Edo in […]
News Top Stories

Security situation in N’West has overwhelmed me –Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…but hopeful Nigeria’ll win battle over evil …says security agencies have been given order not to spare bandits, terrorists …promises to hand over a more secure country President Muhammadu Buhari says he is overwhelmed by the security situation in the North West region. Buhari spoke on Thursday at the palace of Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica