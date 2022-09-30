Study: Areas conducive to Lassa virus spread may extend

Researchers have projected that areas hospitable to Lassa virus spread may extend from West Africa into Central and East Africa in the next several decades. These are the results of a new study published in ‘Nature Communications’. The scientists analysed decades of environmental data associated with Lassa virus outbreaks, revealing temperature, rainfall and the presence of pastureland areas as key factors contributing to the viral transmission. With this expansion and expected African population growth, the human population living in the areas where the virus should-;in theory- ;be able to circulate may rise by more than 600 million.

Lassa virus is a ‘zoonotic’ virus that spreads to humans from other animals-;in this case, the Natal multimammate rat (Mastomys natalensis), most likely via its droppings. First Author of the study Raphaëlle Klitting, PhD, said, “Our analysis shows how climate, land use, and population changes in the next 50 years could dramatically increase the risk of Lassa fever in Africa.” Klitting was a postdoctoral researcher at Scripps Research previously known as The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in San Diego, California

