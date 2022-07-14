Study: AstraZeneca vaccine provides effective protection against COVID-19

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine provides equally effective protection against COVID-19 hospitalisation and death as mRNA vaccines, a report has revealed. An expert review of data from 79 real-world studies showed that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide equally effective protection against hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 following two doses.

Data from the VIEWhub database on vaccine use and impact, developed by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the International Vaccine Access Center, was reviewed by infectious disease experts from across Asia. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response inside our bodies. Like all vaccines, mRNA vaccines benefit people who get vaccinated by giving them protection against diseases like COVID-19 without risking the potentially serious consequences of getting sick.

