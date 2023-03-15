Study: Cancer spread treatment debuts in 3 years

Researchers in Australia have said introducing bacteria to a Tumour Micro- Environment (TME) could create a state of acute inflammation that triggers the immune system’s primary responder cells to attack the tumour. Results of their new study led by Australia’s Garvan Institute of Medical Research, was published in the ‘Cancer Research journal’ in February. The research team said that injecting inactivated Staphylococcus aureus microbes into a tumour could stimulate the firstresponder cells, neutrophils, to destroy the tumour in a range of animal cancer models. The team is planning to develop the therapy over the next three to five years to fight metastasis, and the spread of cancer to other areas of the body, with clinical trials to follow. This includes Lewis lung carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, melanoma and pancreatic cancer.

