Study: Cancers in adults under 50 linked to inactivity

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new research review has attributed global rising cancers among younger adults to factors like poor diet, obesity and inactivity. The review was recently published online in the journal ‘Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology’. Since the 1990s, researchers said, rates of various cancers have been rising in many countries among people under 50. And while the reasons are not fully clear, it’s likely that changes in lifestyle and environment — starting early in life — are playing a role.

The review found that in recent decades, rates of 14 cancers have been inching up annually among younger adults in a diverse range of countries — from the United States and Canada, to Sweden and England and to Ecuador, Uganda and South Korea. The cancers, similarly, run the gamut, and include those of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidneys, liver, stomach and pancreas.

According to Senior Researcher Dr. Shuji Ogino of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, for certain cancers, increased screening may partly explain the rising incidence. Screening tests for diseases like breast and colon cancers can detect more cases, at an earlier point in time. Most part, he said, the growing cancer incidence among younger adults is beyond what would be expected from heightened detection.

 

